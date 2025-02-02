BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
12 Chasms of Collective Liability – Urgent Call for Help to All! (by Ivo Sasek)
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
162 followers
22 views • 3 months ago

Every collective punishment known so far has been mere child’s play compared to the collective punishment the peoples have to suffer financially right now. And interestingly enough without them knowing what is going on. Kla.TV-founder Ivo Sasek is exposing 12 chasms of collective punishment and outlines a revolutionary new healthcare system, as a possible way out of the dehumanizing collective liability of our health insurances. Coping with the 12 depths of collective liability now needs all kinds of expert people. This is an urgent call for help to everyone!

Keywords
humanityivosasekhealthcaresystem
