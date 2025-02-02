12 Chasms of Collective Liability – Urgent Call for Help to All! (by Ivo Sasek)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Every collective punishment known so far has been mere child’s play compared to the collective punishment the peoples have to suffer financially right now. And interestingly enough without them knowing what is going on. Kla.TV-founder Ivo Sasek is exposing 12 chasms of collective punishment and outlines a revolutionary new healthcare system, as a possible way out of the dehumanizing collective liability of our health insurances. Coping with the 12 depths of collective liability now needs all kinds of expert people. This is an urgent call for help to everyone!