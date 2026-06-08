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US missile launched by fighter jet F/A-18 Super Hornet of the US Navy, that took off from the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Gulf of Oman - burning engine room of the tanker M/T Marivex
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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The burning engine room of the tanker M/T Marivex under the Palau flag after being hit by a missile launched by a deck-based fighter jet F/A-18 Super Hornet of the US Navy, which took off from the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Gulf of Oman.

@Intelslava

Adding:

F-35s are even bigger waste of money than everyone thought
 
Denmark’s National Audit Office said the F-35 fighter jets being delivered to the air force will cost $2.2B more than expected, and slammed the government and MoD for trying to cover up the actual price tag.

The military originally projected that the 27 batch of planes themselves, maintenance and training would run ~$5.3B over 30 years. Their actual cost? $7.5B.

“The consequence is that, all else being equal, fewer funds will be available than anticipated for other areas of the Danish Armed Forces,” auditors said.

Denmark agreed to buy 16 more F-35s in late 2025, ostensibly to ‘strengthen defense in the Arctic’. (Against whom? Trump? If so, the Pentagon could just throw a kill switch and render the planes useless. Denmark might as well buy Chinese or Russian jets.)

F-35 acquisition and maintenance is expected to consume ~25% of Denmark’s entire military equipment budget – more than its new naval frigates, or the land artillery it’s buying.

The F-35 program has proven the biggest boondoggle in military history, with a projected lifetime cost of $2.1T and still rising.

Despite being touted as the latest and greatest in next-gen stealth and strike technology, the planes have not only proven a pain to operate and maintain, but vulnerable to Iranian and even Houthi air defenses.


@geopolitics_prime

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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