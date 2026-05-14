Geopolitical Tensions and Unrestricted Warfare Doctrine, an interview with Jeffrey Prather

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
Modern warfare is rapidly evolving beyond traditional armies and aircraft carriers. Experts say future conflicts will revolve around AI-driven drone swarms, cyber warfare, decentralized attacks, and autonomous systems. As global powers recalibrate military strategies, unrestricted warfare doctrines are transforming how nations compete for dominance in a world increasingly controlled by intelligent machines and real-time data.
#AI #Warfare #DroneTechnology #CyberWar #Military #Geopolitics #FutureTech #ArtificialIntelligence
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
4:48End Screen