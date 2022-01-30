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Meet the Father of a Vaccine Damaged Child Who is Fighting Big Pharma and Winning
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170 views • January 30, 2022
Brian Festa of https://wethepatriotsusa.org joins The Alex Jones Show to break down his filings in courts across the US to fight back against the medical tyranny takeover.
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