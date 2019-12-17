BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Canada's PM Trudeau ordered to stop genocidal acts & stand down
Speak Project Media
Speak Project Media
102 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • December 17, 2019
Ottawa, July 9, 2019:

The Tribunal that publicly indicted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and twenty other top officials and summoned them to a September 16 hearing has issued an Open Letter to Trudeau that requires that he comply with "the dictates of international law and morality".

Citing United Nations statutes, the International Tribunal for the Disappeared of Canada (ITDC) has directed Trudeau and his government to refrain from "any further actions that aid and abet the continued genocide of aboriginal people". These actions include destroying evidence and mass graves, silencing witnesses, granting tax exemptions to genocidal Canadian churches and even standing as candidates in the upcoming Canadian federal election.

The Tribunal's Open Letter has also requested a meeting between ITDC officials and Prime Minister Trudeau and his cabinet in Ottawa next Monday, July 15, in order to seek their "compliance with these requirements of international law". The Tribunal officials will be conducting a press conference and public events on the same day.

See www.murderbydecree.com ("ITCCS Updates") for a complete text of the Open Letter. Posted 9 July, 2019 by the ITDC. ([email protected])
Keywords
healthcurrent eventsenvironmentpoliticslifegenocidemedicinejustin trudeaucanadaculturetrudeauhomekevin annettcuriousprovocativeother
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Midterms Draw Scrutiny Over Party Alignment With War Lobby, Ex-UN Expert Says

U.S. Midterms Draw Scrutiny Over Party Alignment With War Lobby, Ex-UN Expert Says

Garrison Vance
Iran&#8217;s Regional Security Framework: A New Era for West Asia Without Foreign Military Presence?

Iran’s Regional Security Framework: A New Era for West Asia Without Foreign Military Presence?

Chase Codewell
Gridlock for Show: Why a divided federal government may still unite behind debt, surveillance, censorship and war

Gridlock for Show: Why a divided federal government may still unite behind debt, surveillance, censorship and war

Lance D Johnson
DeSantis Calls Midterms &#8220;Extinction-Level Event&#8221; for Republicans

DeSantis Calls Midterms “Extinction-Level Event” for Republicans

Douglas Harrington
The Nuclear Risk Didn’t End with the Midterms: Trump Still Has Two Months to Destroy the World

The Nuclear Risk Didn’t End with the Midterms: Trump Still Has Two Months to Destroy the World

Mike Adams
The GOP Is a Political Suicide Cult

The GOP Is a Political Suicide Cult

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy