Critical race theorists are ‘destroying the US’ from the inside

Critical race theory programs designed to “destroy the US” and the west from the inside by removing apparent inherent racism have spread everywhere throughout the American federal government, according to film director Christopher Rufo.



Mr Rufo recently undertook a massive investigation into critical race theory in the American public service which uncovered harrowing revelations prompting him to call on the President to act.



Within 72 hours President Donald Trump issued an executive memo abolishing critical race theory from the federal government.



In what he described as one of his “most explosive stories,” Mr Rufo said a nuclear laboratory sent employees on a three-day “white male re-education camp” where they were told white male culture was analogous to the KKK.



“They were forced to deconstruct their own identity, and denounce themselves publicly,” he said.



“These programs, essentially spread everywhere throughout the federal government, are predicated on a single idea; America and western countries are inherently, irredeemably racist.



“And all our social institutions from the constitution, to the legal system, to the nuclear family are a mere smokescreen for white supremacy.



“They want nothing less than to destroy the United States, destroy the west, and to do it from the inside out.”