GOFUNDME WON’T FORK OVER $10+ MILLION RAISED FOR FREEDOM CONVOY, TRUCKERS AND SUPPORTERS OUTRAGED

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Apparently, GoFundMe deems this peaceful protest in Ottawa to be an odious “occupation” as opposed to a demonstration; supposedly those patriots on Parliament Hill who are standing up for rights and freedoms being increasingly eradicated are in reality a bunch of hateful, racist thugs promoting violence and vandalism. Hear what some of the protesters think about the company's position in this video.
FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/34k45du