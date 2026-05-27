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6yrs ago May 2020 MIT Study Finds Covid-19 Skeptics MORE Scientifically Literate Than Their Covid Detractors
The Last American Vagabond
httpssuperu.netvideod0030636-2bec-4fc7-b227-cdbcf6b11e0d
httpswww.thelastamericanvagabond.comvaccinated-unwittingly-tracked-kids-coerced-injected-with-out-parental-consent-lingering-proteins
httpswww.corbettreport.commit-covid-skeptics-champion-science
httpsarxiv.orgpdf2101.07993.pdf
MIT released a study earlier this year that admits that COVID skeptics are not only scientifically literate, but are more realistic about how science actually works and care more about data and integrity than their detractors