Hello CBDCs! Goodbye freedom?

Peak Prosperity, April 19, 2023





Looking to learn more about central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and how they differ from stablecoins? This video explores the ins and outs of CBDCs, including how they are issued by central banks and how they differ from traditional cryptocurrencies. CBDCs are set to transform the banking industry, and this video explains why. However, the implementation of CBDCs may also lead to certain restrictions. For example, some governments may choose to impose strict regulations and controls on the use of CBDCs, which could limit people's ability to use them freely.





