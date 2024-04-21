Create New Account
Germany Went Into Mourning: Russia Captured Another German 'Leopard-2' Tank In Perfect Condition
The Prisoner
Published Sunday

Meanwhile, the situation on the battlefield continues to deteriorate rapidly for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Today, on April 21, 2024, Kyiv received very unpleasant news from the Avdiivka direction of the front. In particular, the Ukrainian General Staff recognized that the Russian army had established full control over the strategically important settlement of Semenovka. Moreover, the Russian military also published footage of the evacuation of a captured German tank 'Leopard-2' from the battlefield................

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

