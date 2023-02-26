Es ist unser Leben (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)

Es sollte der Menschheit doch endlich mal in den Sinn kommen, dass wir nicht in Sim City leben und es kein Neustart-Knopf gibt!Auch wenn sich die selbsternannte Herrscherkaste das wünscht mit ihrem Great Reset, damit sie weiter die Menschen als Sklaven halten können!
Totale Überwachung und Kontrolle - wer nicht nach ihren Regeln spielt, wird ausgegrenzt und platt gemacht.
Das haben wir seit Corona doch alle gesehen - jeder ist davon betroffen!
Jeder muss lernen NEIN zu sagen wo und wann er kann, anders geht es nicht.
WO ist eure rote Linie?
Viele Grüße,
FTAOL-Mirror
Unsere Kanäle:
https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies
Musik:
Zack Hemsey - No Man's Land (Instrumental)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VVgZ3H5gYys
