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Ruscelyn Formentera: Another Victim Killed By Pfizer
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143 views • March 25, 2022
Ruscelyn Formentera was "vaccinated" with Pfizer, known on TV as "the good one" in some countries. She died six weeks later after getting "immunized from the super deadly virus in her young age group" (DEP).
July 7: First dose
July 28: Second dose
September 16: The buried her
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https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/ruscelyn-formentera-another-victim-killed-by-pfizer/
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July 7: First dose
July 28: Second dose
September 16: The buried her
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/ruscelyn-formentera-another-victim-killed-by-pfizer/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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