Chinese Military Is Posing a Serious Threat

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4/21/2021 U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe: China is spending more on their military than ever before and the threat that Chinese military poses is not a distant threat. It is a problem we face right now, and it only gets worse over time. So we need to make sure our budget matches our strategy.