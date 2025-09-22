BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Charlie created Turning Point to help young men like his murderer - Erika Kirk, clip at her husband's memorial 💔
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
109 views • 1 day ago

Charlie created Turning Point to help young men like his murderer — Erika Kirk

"The young men who feel like they have no direction, no purpose, no faith, and no reason to live... just like the one who took his life... That young man, I forgive him," she said at the memorial service.

Erika Kirk shocks the world!

“In the cross our Savior said, Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.”

“That young man, I forgive him.” ✝️

Erika cries. The crowd stands, claps, and cheers. The joy of the Lord permeates it all. 

Erika Kirk, we love you. ♥️

Charlie, we’ll see you soon …. Because of Jesus. 🤍🕊️

If you want to see the full video, here is one, 30 minutes: 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PHbpbP9UoMc

