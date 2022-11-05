Create New Account
Has the Gold Run Begun? What about Silver?
Has the Gold Run Begun? What about Silver? | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

The long term structural demand for the yellow metal is starting to break out. I told my members six month's ago that the run to gold has begun.

As I have stated many times, raising interest rates will not really affect the gold price in the longer term.

We ended the week with big move in both Gold and Silver. Hang on folks, it's going to be a heck of a ride.

