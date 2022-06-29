War is gloried in our world today. Think about all of the entertainment you have seen that promote the violence of it. The reality is people are dying. The root cause of war is greed. Think about a better world, a better kingdom, and a better king.





To watch a longer video watch "Enemy Loving: Powerful Testimony's That Will Change Your Life": https://bit.ly/3BY0RHG





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