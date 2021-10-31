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SITUATION REPORT 10/29/2021
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90 views • October 31, 2021
United Network News Channel - https://www.unitednetwork.news/
For Life Force go to : www.lifeforce.cc.
United Network News website - https://www.unn.today/
UNN Entertainment Package: https://unitednet.plus/
Order Your Life Force Gear at: https://www.unn.today/shop
For more information and deep-dive research go to https://projectspeak.net/
For more info on Kim go to her link at https://projectspeak.net/kim-possible and watch the "Kim Possible" playlist on this channel.
To contact Speak Project: email [email protected]
To join our live Friday Zoom calls:
ZOOM LINK BELOW
Topic: LIFE FORCE WEEKLY UPDATE
Time: 5 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86174784591
Meeting ID: 861 7478 4591
One tap mobile
+12532158782,,86174784591# US (Tacoma)
+13462487799,,86174784591# US (Houston)
Dial by your location
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 929 436 2866 US (New York)
Meeting ID: 861 7478 4591
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/knDKwmuh0
For Life Force go to : www.lifeforce.cc.
United Network News website - https://www.unn.today/
UNN Entertainment Package: https://unitednet.plus/
Order Your Life Force Gear at: https://www.unn.today/shop
For more information and deep-dive research go to https://projectspeak.net/
For more info on Kim go to her link at https://projectspeak.net/kim-possible and watch the "Kim Possible" playlist on this channel.
To contact Speak Project: email [email protected]
To join our live Friday Zoom calls:
ZOOM LINK BELOW
Topic: LIFE FORCE WEEKLY UPDATE
Time: 5 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86174784591
Meeting ID: 861 7478 4591
One tap mobile
+12532158782,,86174784591# US (Tacoma)
+13462487799,,86174784591# US (Houston)
Dial by your location
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 929 436 2866 US (New York)
Meeting ID: 861 7478 4591
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/knDKwmuh0
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