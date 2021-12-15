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Mike Pompeo: We Are In A Live Exercise - We Lied, We Cheated, We Stole
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17833 views • December 15, 2021
Definition of Live-Exercise
A large-scale activity involving military forces from multiple countries or commands, designed to demonstrate the level of an alliance between those forces and their ability to coordinate, as a signal to potential military adversaries.

Definition of a Live Exercise:
A Live Exercise is an exercise in which actual forces participate. A Command Post is a headquarters of the exercise involving commanders and their staffs, and communications within and between participating headquarters, in which NATO and friendly forces, as well as opposing forces, are simulated.

Pompeo: 'I was the CIA director. We lied, we cheated, we stole'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qfrhATD4nM0

Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8

Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q2xcCVAMyeJd
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2019/04/27/nwo-mike-pompeo-we-lied-we-cheated-we-stole/
Keywords
healthhoaxmaskdeep statevaccinedonald trumpgenocidenwonew world orderagendapandemicdepopulationvirusbill gatesfaucipassportcoronaviruscovid-19pcrcovidsars-cov-2plandemicscamdemicmrnagreat reset
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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