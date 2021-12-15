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Mike Pompeo: We Are In A Live Exercise - We Lied, We Cheated, We Stole
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17833 views • December 15, 2021
Definition of Live-Exercise
A large-scale activity involving military forces from multiple countries or commands, designed to demonstrate the level of an alliance between those forces and their ability to coordinate, as a signal to potential military adversaries.
Definition of a Live Exercise:
A Live Exercise is an exercise in which actual forces participate. A Command Post is a headquarters of the exercise involving commanders and their staffs, and communications within and between participating headquarters, in which NATO and friendly forces, as well as opposing forces, are simulated.
Pompeo: 'I was the CIA director. We lied, we cheated, we stole'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qfrhATD4nM0
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q2xcCVAMyeJd
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2019/04/27/nwo-mike-pompeo-we-lied-we-cheated-we-stole/
A large-scale activity involving military forces from multiple countries or commands, designed to demonstrate the level of an alliance between those forces and their ability to coordinate, as a signal to potential military adversaries.
Definition of a Live Exercise:
A Live Exercise is an exercise in which actual forces participate. A Command Post is a headquarters of the exercise involving commanders and their staffs, and communications within and between participating headquarters, in which NATO and friendly forces, as well as opposing forces, are simulated.
Pompeo: 'I was the CIA director. We lied, we cheated, we stole'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qfrhATD4nM0
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q2xcCVAMyeJd
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2019/04/27/nwo-mike-pompeo-we-lied-we-cheated-we-stole/
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