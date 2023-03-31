Is It Some Sinister Plan?

Asking the question no one seems to want to ask and that is why we are constantly subjected to toxic chemicals in our food, air, water and other means!
Do you know? Please enlighten me with your thoughts!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.