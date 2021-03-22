Rockefeller Patent Shows Origins Of Zika Virus

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The Rockefeller Foundation owns the patent to the Zika virus: the patent to the Zika virus was bought and copyright procured some 69 years ago by the Rockefeller Foundation. The Rockefellers bought the virus in 1947.
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kh00XbZBNxw
Fake Clouds