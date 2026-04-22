4.22.26: The Ohio GOP Gubernatorial Primary: The Self-Made Man vs. the Last Angry Man

Let's break down the race between Vivek Ramaswamy and Casey Putsch for the Ohio GOP primary nod. Putsch hates Vivek like liberals hate Trump. He has VDS. Remember his interview with me in January? We will re-visit.



Also, Juvenile Court Judge David Engler is suing Ohio to save babies. He joins us live at 8 AM. Join us!



Strictly Speaking: UNFILTERED is a daily, unapologetic conservative livestream covering politics, culture, faith, family and freedom—without corporate filters, censorship, or compromise.



🔴 LIVE daily conservative commentary on the biggest political and cultural stories

🎙️ Unfiltered interviews with elected officials, candidates, and conservative voices

🇺🇸 Faith, family, and freedom—front and center

🚫 No corporate radio. No micromanaging. No compromise. No more bullshit.



📅 Live weekdays + Special subscriber shows TBA

⏰ Typically 7-9 AM EST

🔔 Subscribe & hit notifications so you never miss a show



👉 SUBSCRIBE to support independent conservative media

👉 LIKE & RUMBLE every stream to beat the algorithm

👉 SHARE clips with friends who still believe in America



💥 Support Our Work

This show is funded by viewers and patriots—not corporations. If you believe in promoting independent conservative voices, please consider supporting us below:

• GiveSendGo: RestoreOurVoices

• PayPal: @RobertFrantz697

• Venmo: @Bob-Frantz-1

• CashApp: @ $FrantMedia

Monthly supporters welcomed and appreciated!