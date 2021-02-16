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Harry Vox · Israel Threatens to Dump the USA - 9PM (Eastern) - 1080p
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204 views • February 16, 2021
Once again Israel betrays the support that the USA has given.
They have been stealing US military and computer technology for over 60 years and selling it to our adversaries.
Now that there's nothing left to steal they are moving their "special friendship" to their new friend China.
(To suck them dry like they did us.)
Join the show & chat tonight at 9PM
REPLAYS OF THIS BROADCAST WILL APPEAR IN THE REPLAY SECTION FOR 72 HOURS AFTER INITIAL BROADCAST & ALSO ON www.bitchute.com/harryvox
They have been stealing US military and computer technology for over 60 years and selling it to our adversaries.
Now that there's nothing left to steal they are moving their "special friendship" to their new friend China.
(To suck them dry like they did us.)
Join the show & chat tonight at 9PM
REPLAYS OF THIS BROADCAST WILL APPEAR IN THE REPLAY SECTION FOR 72 HOURS AFTER INITIAL BROADCAST & ALSO ON www.bitchute.com/harryvox
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