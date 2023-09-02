Create New Account
NEW SONG: Latinos for Trump
Published 18 hours ago

NEW SONG: Latinos for Trump   

The tide has turned... look at all the new songs that have sprung up overnight about the Hood is voting for @realDonaldTrump

Provided to YouTube by DistroKid

Latinos For Trump · Trump Latinos


Latinos For Trump


℗ MAGA LATIN


https://song.link/y/0NzlHsjOLRk


Released on: 2023-08-31


https://twitter.com/TrumpLatinos24/status/1697705419001512195?s=20

arrestindictmentpresident donald j trump

