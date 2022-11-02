Gang Stalking for Reptilian Exposure Report (10-18-2022)

Gang stalking is a program run by the reptilian American REAL government, which uses everything from directed energy weapons to demonically controlled people to harass, drive crazy, and minimize anyone they decide to target.





