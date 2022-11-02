Gang Stalking for Reptilian Exposure Report (10-18-2022)

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Gang stalking is a program run by the reptilian American REAL government, which uses everything from directed energy weapons to demonically controlled people to harass, drive crazy, and minimize anyone they decide to target.
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Christian, shapeshifter, reptilian, paranormal, beasts, gang stalking, targeting, devil, demon, alien abduction, black ops, secret society, bible, David Icke, demonic distortion, eternal, MK Ultra, mind control, technology, time travel, Drako, timeline, CERN, deep state, gang stalking, targeted individual, raptor, church, doctrine, scripture, bible, Holy Spirit, Jesus Christ, prophesy,