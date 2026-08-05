🎵Western Star Chassis Line

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[Intro]
(Distorted electric guitar riff, heavy drum fill)
(Yeah!)
[Verse 1]
(Palm-muted guitar, driving bass)
Light flashes off the shiny new concrete
Chassis line is working overtime
We got frames on the line like a long steel heartbeat
Jeans to duds, leather and materials fly
We torque every bolt on the backbone
Turn cold steel into a master of the road
Every weld's got a name and a story
Every cab's carrying our load
[Chorus]
(Full band, power chords)
Western Star, light it up!
From the floor to the freeway we go hard
Run smart, build tough
Yeah, we bleed for that Western Star
One team, best team
Hear the howl from the Portland yard
Wolfpack in the sparks, keeping the world moving on
Under that Western Star
[Verse 2]
(Syncopated drum beat, chugging guitar)
(Oh yeah)
Freightliner chrome in the paint bay glowing
Custom rigs lined up shoulder to shoulder
Grease on our hands, but the pride keeps showing
Long hours just make our spirits bolder
Simpler, faster, stronger—that's the tattoo
Every bolt turned right, every line run true
Every ghost in the gear, grit in the grind
Speed of light racing in our minds
[Chorus]
(Heavy crash cymbals)
Western Star, light it up!
From the floor to the freeway we go hard
Run smart, build tough
Yeah, we bleed for that Western Star
One team, best team
Hear the howl from the Portland yard
Wolfpack in the sparks, keeping the world moving on
Under that Western Star
[Bridge]
(Half-time feel, sustained guitar chords)
We don't sign our name, we stamp our soul
In the frame rails under the load
When that driver hits the night out on the far-off line
They're in every busted knuckle, every overtime
[Guitar Solo]
(Shredding electric guitar solo, rapid double-kick drums)
[Chorus]
(High-pitched vocal shout)
Western Star! Light it up!
From the floor to the freeway we go hard (so hard)
Run smart, build tough
Yeah, we bleed for that Western Star
One team, best team
Hear the howl from the Portland yard
Wolfpack, we keep the world moving on
Rolling out of Portland
Under that Western Star
[Outro]
(Final guitar feedback, heavy drum hit)