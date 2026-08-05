🎵Western Star Chassis Line

[Intro]



(Distorted electric guitar riff, heavy drum fill)



(Yeah!)



[Verse 1]



(Palm-muted guitar, driving bass)



Light flashes off the shiny new concrete



Chassis line is working overtime



We got frames on the line like a long steel heartbeat



Jeans to duds, leather and materials fly



We torque every bolt on the backbone



Turn cold steel into a master of the road



Every weld's got a name and a story



Every cab's carrying our load



[Chorus]



(Full band, power chords)



Western Star, light it up!



From the floor to the freeway we go hard



Run smart, build tough



Yeah, we bleed for that Western Star



One team, best team



Hear the howl from the Portland yard



Wolfpack in the sparks, keeping the world moving on



Under that Western Star



[Verse 2]



(Syncopated drum beat, chugging guitar)



(Oh yeah)



Freightliner chrome in the paint bay glowing



Custom rigs lined up shoulder to shoulder



Grease on our hands, but the pride keeps showing



Long hours just make our spirits bolder



Simpler, faster, stronger—that's the tattoo



Every bolt turned right, every line run true



Every ghost in the gear, grit in the grind



Speed of light racing in our minds



[Chorus]



(Heavy crash cymbals)



Western Star, light it up!



From the floor to the freeway we go hard



Run smart, build tough



Yeah, we bleed for that Western Star



One team, best team



Hear the howl from the Portland yard



Wolfpack in the sparks, keeping the world moving on



Under that Western Star



[Bridge]



(Half-time feel, sustained guitar chords)



We don't sign our name, we stamp our soul



In the frame rails under the load



When that driver hits the night out on the far-off line



They're in every busted knuckle, every overtime



[Guitar Solo]



(Shredding electric guitar solo, rapid double-kick drums)



[Chorus]



(High-pitched vocal shout)



Western Star! Light it up!



From the floor to the freeway we go hard (so hard)



Run smart, build tough



Yeah, we bleed for that Western Star



One team, best team



Hear the howl from the Portland yard



Wolfpack, we keep the world moving on



Rolling out of Portland



Under that Western Star



[Outro]



(Final guitar feedback, heavy drum hit)

