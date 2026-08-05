BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎵Western Star Chassis Line
wolfburg
wolfburg
31 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • Yesterday

[Intro]

(Distorted electric guitar riff, heavy drum fill)

(Yeah!)

[Verse 1]

(Palm-muted guitar, driving bass)

Light flashes off the shiny new concrete

Chassis line is working overtime

We got frames on the line like a long steel heartbeat

Jeans to duds, leather and materials fly

We torque every bolt on the backbone

Turn cold steel into a master of the road

Every weld's got a name and a story

Every cab's carrying our load

[Chorus]

(Full band, power chords)

Western Star, light it up!

From the floor to the freeway we go hard

Run smart, build tough

Yeah, we bleed for that Western Star

One team, best team

Hear the howl from the Portland yard

Wolfpack in the sparks, keeping the world moving on

Under that Western Star

[Verse 2]

(Syncopated drum beat, chugging guitar)

(Oh yeah)

Freightliner chrome in the paint bay glowing

Custom rigs lined up shoulder to shoulder

Grease on our hands, but the pride keeps showing

Long hours just make our spirits bolder

Simpler, faster, stronger—that's the tattoo

Every bolt turned right, every line run true

Every ghost in the gear, grit in the grind

Speed of light racing in our minds

[Chorus]

(Heavy crash cymbals)

Western Star, light it up!

From the floor to the freeway we go hard

Run smart, build tough

Yeah, we bleed for that Western Star

One team, best team

Hear the howl from the Portland yard

Wolfpack in the sparks, keeping the world moving on

Under that Western Star

[Bridge]

(Half-time feel, sustained guitar chords)

We don't sign our name, we stamp our soul

In the frame rails under the load

When that driver hits the night out on the far-off line

They're in every busted knuckle, every overtime

[Guitar Solo]

(Shredding electric guitar solo, rapid double-kick drums)

[Chorus]

(High-pitched vocal shout)

Western Star! Light it up!

From the floor to the freeway we go hard (so hard)

Run smart, build tough

Yeah, we bleed for that Western Star

One team, best team

Hear the howl from the Portland yard

Wolfpack, we keep the world moving on

Rolling out of Portland

Under that Western Star

[Outro]

(Final guitar feedback, heavy drum hit)

Keywords
collapse amidst a smokydark sky filled with real industrial pollution in the foregrounda digital chain or grid overlay partially covers a landscape of seizedbarren farmland
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Senate standoff: Warnock’s hold on Russia sanctions bill stirs debate over tariff powers

Senate standoff: Warnock’s hold on Russia sanctions bill stirs debate over tariff powers

Willow Tohi
British Appeals Court confirms that anti-Zionism is a protected belief, with some caveats

British Appeals Court confirms that anti-Zionism is a protected belief, with some caveats

Lance D Johnson
Vitamin B3 compound reverses sun damage markers in new study

Vitamin B3 compound reverses sun damage markers in new study

Lance D Johnson
The FDA Just Approved a Biological Weapon Aimed at the Elderly — and They Call It a Flu Shot

The FDA Just Approved a Biological Weapon Aimed at the Elderly — and They Call It a Flu Shot

Mike Adams
Supreme Court clears path to $655 million seizure as West Bank braces for fiscal reckoning

Supreme Court clears path to $655 million seizure as West Bank braces for fiscal reckoning

Lance D Johnson
China’s three-pronged response to South China Sea provocations

China’s three-pronged response to South China Sea provocations

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy