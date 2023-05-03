🆘One of 16 urgent Pets at Houston TX🆘5/3

Harris county TX is planning on killing 16 adoptable healthy young sweet pets tomorrow with the unaudited tens of Millions of your tax dollars. No one steps up to foster no one cares... “humanity”... did you know the director of LA animal services landed more than POTUS? Literally $449,000 a year ? To direct the killing of TONS of healthy dogs ? Right now TX and CA are the worst at killing. Last week 1200 lost their lives in these corrupt “ shelters” in Ca and Tx alone .