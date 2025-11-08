10 Most Evil Space Marine Chapters of the Imperium

Mirrored Content





While the Astartes are the defenders of the Imperium against enemies from the stars and from within, they do so with a pragmatism that borders on the inhumane and apathy. And while, there are chapters like the Lamenters or the Salamanders who actually care for human life, most only care for their devotion to the Emperor and the Imperium as a whole. But, on the other side of the spectrum, there also exists certain chapters that have no care for human lives, for honor or even for glory, to them getting the job done is all that matters and sometimes, what they have to do or are in a compulsion to do is so brutal and evil, that it borders on heresy. So, here we are with a list of 10 space marine chapters that are the most brutal and the most feared in the Imperium. Lets get to it.