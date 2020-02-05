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Coronaviruses (Wuhan Virus 🦠 Outbreak 😷)
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18 views • February 05, 2020
Coronavirus (CoV) is a single-stranded, positive-sense RNA virus. There was a recent outbreak (epidemic) of Coronavirus in Wuhan, China...The new virus has been called Wuhan Virus, Novel Coronavirus, Wuhan Seafood Market Pneumonia Virus, and 2019 nCoV.
Stay up to date by checking the website of the World Health Organization.
The information in this video is for educational purpose only, and not to provide medical advice...If you have any symptoms, please talk to your doctor.
Corona viruses are enveloped.
Coronaviruses include Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), Middle-Eastern respiratory syndrome (MERS), Wuhan Coronavirus (Novel Coronavirus).
Stay up to date by checking the website of the World Health Organization.
The information in this video is for educational purpose only, and not to provide medical advice...If you have any symptoms, please talk to your doctor.
Corona viruses are enveloped.
Coronaviruses include Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), Middle-Eastern respiratory syndrome (MERS), Wuhan Coronavirus (Novel Coronavirus).
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