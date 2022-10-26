The New Adventures of Sid Canoe "GOD'S MILLENNIUM" A Bible Timeline of Science Lightbulbs To Quantum

"The Apostle Paul said ALL shall be made alive! The wicked will come back to life, like it says in Ezek. 16:55 and Acts 24, A COVENANT must be put in place BETWEEN God and man, and the terms of that covenant, that new righteous government, must be agreed to!... I will put my law in their inward parts and write it in their hearts, and will be their God, and they shall be my people! Jeremiah 31:31 This covenant will provide for a mediator to stand between God and man, so that the judgements of the Almighty do not condemn man as soon as he falls short. Risen man must come back from the dead to be educated. Man will come back from the grave with same memory and thoughts he had when he went into the grave and the effects of selfishness will not be immediately obliterated but he will make his way up the Highway of Holiness!" Isa 35 "Lift up your head!" Come with Sid Canoe on another adventure.





Historical background: This Episode "God's Millennium" aired live on KGHP- FM on November 3rd, 1999. Evergreen analysis years ahead of it's time, travel through theater of the mind with your host Sid Canoe where every show is a work of art in the humanitarian sphere as we visit various places, persons, principles and things. Like, share and subscribe at your own risk!





Not many KGHP-FM broadcasters captured every minute of every one of their own live community radio broadcasts. Neither was Sid Canoe able to do this, but he gave it a good effort, so please forgive any missing portions of text as he reads from various scientific and Bible student texts...





Sid Canoe may not agree with every utterance from way back when, but usually does. All of these classic archived episodes are uploaded very much as they sounded on the radio with little or no editing other than the music for time considerations.





