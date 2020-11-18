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Drug safety testing is done by drug companies themselves, not by gov agencies or independent labs—creating an obvious conflict of interest
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7 views • November 18, 2020
And there are many, many ways of biasing trials to avoid negative findings or accentuate the positive. As one drug expert summarized, “It can be proven that most claimed research findings are false.”
The result? Volumes of negative effects associated with psychotropic drugs have since been discovered, including homicide and suicide.
So why are so many dangerous psychotropic drugs being allowed on the market? One reason may be the revolving door between government, academia and the drug industry, where panels recommending psychotropic drug approval have long been filled with psychiatrists with financial ties to drug companies.
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/marketing-of-madness/
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
The result? Volumes of negative effects associated with psychotropic drugs have since been discovered, including homicide and suicide.
So why are so many dangerous psychotropic drugs being allowed on the market? One reason may be the revolving door between government, academia and the drug industry, where panels recommending psychotropic drug approval have long been filled with psychiatrists with financial ties to drug companies.
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/marketing-of-madness/
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
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