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Leslie Manookian "The Cost of Silence is so Much More Than the Cost of Speaking Out!"
Vaccine Choice Canada
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115 views • March 01, 2022
Feb 23/22 Leslie Manookian, president and founder of Health Freedom Defense Fun, an organization that challenges mandates, laws and policies that undermine health and human rights, sits down with Vaccine Choice Canada and Professor Chris Shaw, Ph.D for a very revealing and hopeful conversation.

The Greater Good Movie: https://greatergoodmovie.org/

Health Freedom Defense Fund: https://healthfreedomdefense.org/

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To Support our Educational and Outreach Work and stay informed, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Federal Employees: Are you being coerced with vaccine mandates? https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/in-the-news/vaccine-mandate-coercion-federal-employees/

Check out VCC's 'No Student Mandates' resource page: https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates

HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/

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Please support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/

You can find our videos on:
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vaccine choice canadachris shawleslie manookian
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy