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Leslie Manookian "The Cost of Silence is so Much More Than the Cost of Speaking Out!"
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115 views • March 01, 2022
Feb 23/22 Leslie Manookian, president and founder of Health Freedom Defense Fun, an organization that challenges mandates, laws and policies that undermine health and human rights, sits down with Vaccine Choice Canada and Professor Chris Shaw, Ph.D for a very revealing and hopeful conversation.
The Greater Good Movie: https://greatergoodmovie.org/
Health Freedom Defense Fund: https://healthfreedomdefense.org/
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To Support our Educational and Outreach Work and stay informed, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Federal Employees: Are you being coerced with vaccine mandates? https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/in-the-news/vaccine-mandate-coercion-federal-employees/
Check out VCC's 'No Student Mandates' resource page: https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates
HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
Please support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
The Greater Good Movie: https://greatergoodmovie.org/
Health Freedom Defense Fund: https://healthfreedomdefense.org/
**********************************
To Support our Educational and Outreach Work and stay informed, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Federal Employees: Are you being coerced with vaccine mandates? https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/in-the-news/vaccine-mandate-coercion-federal-employees/
Check out VCC's 'No Student Mandates' resource page: https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates
HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
Please support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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