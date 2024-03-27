From Forgiveness to Resignation: The Seven Cries of Christ

The Final Words of Christ: A Message of Forgiveness, Triumph, and Everlasting Life
This video is a profound reflection on the final words and the sacrificial death of Jesus Christ, emphasizing his cries from the cross and how they represent different aspects of his journey and purpose - from supplication and salvation to preservation, desolation, lamentation, jubilation, and resignation. The speaker passionately recounts how Christ's death was not an accident but a fulfillment of God's will, aiming to secure eternal life for humanity. Through the exploration of these seven cries, alongside the narrative of a hymn and a touching story of evangelist Alexander Wooten, listeners are urged to embrace the salvation offered by Jesus, trusting in his sacrifice for a life free of fear and filled with everlasting joy.
00:00 Opening Words of Inspiration
00:45 The Seven Cries from the Cross
02:11 Reflecting on the Song 'It Is Finished'
04:03 The Final Cry of Resignation
05:16 The Assurance of Salvation
05:52 A Story of Faith and Belief
06:32 The Last Words of Jesus Revisited
08:12 The Purpose of Jesus' Sacrifice
09:13 An Invitation to Trust in Jesus
09:40 Closing Thoughts and Invitation to Share
