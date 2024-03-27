Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
From Forgiveness to Resignation: The Seven Cries of Christ
channel image
The Goalden Achievers
6 Subscribers
11 views
Published 16 hours ago

The Final Words of Christ: A Message of Forgiveness, Triumph, and Everlasting Life

This video is a profound reflection on the final words and the sacrificial death of Jesus Christ, emphasizing his cries from the cross and how they represent different aspects of his journey and purpose - from supplication and salvation to preservation, desolation, lamentation, jubilation, and resignation. The speaker passionately recounts how Christ's death was not an accident but a fulfillment of God's will, aiming to secure eternal life for humanity. Through the exploration of these seven cries, alongside the narrative of a hymn and a touching story of evangelist Alexander Wooten, listeners are urged to embrace the salvation offered by Jesus, trusting in his sacrifice for a life free of fear and filled with everlasting joy.

00:00 Opening Words of Inspiration
00:45 The Seven Cries from the Cross
02:11 Reflecting on the Song 'It Is Finished'
04:03 The Final Cry of Resignation
05:16 The Assurance of Salvation
05:52 A Story of Faith and Belief
06:32 The Last Words of Jesus Revisited
08:12 The Purpose of Jesus' Sacrifice
09:13 An Invitation to Trust in Jesus
09:40 Closing Thoughts and Invitation to Share

Keywords
eternal lifegospeljesus christforgivenesslovecrosssalvationchristianityfaithresurrectionparadisesacrificecrucifixioncalvaryhopeevangelismredemptionsalvation messagelast words of jesusredemption story

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket