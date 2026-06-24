Mamdani And The Democratic Socialists Take New York

You talk about irony, man, this is one for the record books. As America is already knee-deep in celebrations of our 250th year of our founding as a Constitutional Republic, the recently-elected Socialist mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani has launched a coup. House Democrats were left stunned on Tuesday night after two of their colleagues — including the chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus — lost primaries to left-wing, Mamdani-backed Socialist challengers. Like it or not, we've now come face to face with National Democratic Socialism under the leadership of a fiery, Jew-hating, charismatic leader. Hmm, what does that remind you of? Achtung!, America, the wolf is at the door, and he's hungry. "The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun." Ecclesiasties 1:9 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, Trump’s declaration that “America the Beautiful will NEVER be a Communist Country!!!” may sound like a bold defense of the Republic, but it collapses under the weight of his own actions. You cannot publicly warn America about communism while publically lending credibility to the most prominent Socialist mayor in the country. That is not conviction, that is contradiction. Mamdani does not need Trump to endorse his ideology; he only needs Trump to normalize his presence, elevate his status, and treat him as a legitimate governing partner. And Trump has done exactly that. Once that happened, the Socialist left has already gained something far more valuable than applause: respectability. This is how radical movements advance in America. They do not usually arrive wearing the uniform of revolution; they arrive through elections, headlines, photo-ops, federal meetings, political compromise, and carefully managed public relations. A man can be denounced as dangerous on Monday and then treated as a respectable stakeholder on Tuesday, and suddenly the line between opposition and accommodation disappears. Trump may think he is controlling the narrative by calling Mamdani a communist, but the more he centers him, meets with him, and speaks of him as someone he can work with, the more Mamdani becomes a national figure instead of merely a New York City Democratic Socialist. The real danger is not only Zohran Mamdani’s socialism, but the broader collapse of moral clarity in the American political class. At 250 years old, America is not being threatened merely because radicals are running for office; she is being threatened because too many leaders who claim to oppose radicalism are helping make it respectable. Today we visit the Democratic Socialist Revolution underway in America, and show you just what that might mean for our immediate, short-term future.