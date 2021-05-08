Frank Gaffney on Taiwan Semiconductors & Chips, & CCP’s Intent

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5/6/2021 Mr. Bannon and Mr. Frank Gaffney of the Committee on the Present Danger – China discuss The Economist cover story “The most dangerous place on Earth: Taiwan”. Mr. Gaffney analyzes that the CCP will seize Taiwan one way or the other; maybe even a nuclear exchange over this island. He added that the world’s economy is now critically dependent upon TSMC semiconductors and chips and the US could be in a world of hurt if the CCP get Taiwan.