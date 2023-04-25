The US Central Bank Digital Currency Will Fail

If the US Central bank digital currency (CBDC) were to fail, it would likely have significant implications for the country's financial system and economy. It could lead to a loss of confidence in the government's ability to manage the monetary system, potentially triggering a period of economic instability and uncertainty.
Reality Survival Channel https://www.youtube.com/@UCOaeaY4Dfj_89tw6rpmgGiw
Emergency Survival Tips Channel https://www.youtube.com/@UCAkIk9IOjF8y4r-SWqgNSPw
👉 Support the channel:
https://www.patreon.com/localprepper
👉 Link-Tree:
https://linktr.ee/localprepper
👉 My Website:
https://www.localprepper.net
👉 Snail mail:
P.O. Box 12
Onancock, VA 23417
❱❱❱ DISCLAIMER: The opinions stated in this video are my own. I have no sponsor(s). Some links are affiliate links.
#cbdc #survival #prepper #shtf #prepardness #offgrid #centralbankdigitalcurrency
cbdc, survival, prepper, shtf, prepardness, offgrid, centralbankdigitalcurrency
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.