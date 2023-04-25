Create New Account
The US Central Bank Digital Currency Will Fail
Local Prepper
If the US Central bank digital currency (CBDC) were to fail, it would likely have significant implications for the country's financial system and economy. It could lead to a loss of confidence in the government's ability to manage the monetary system, potentially triggering a period of economic instability and uncertainty.

