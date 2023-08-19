Vitamin B17: The Creator's Cancer Fighter That Big Pharma Doesn't Want You To Know About

From Dr. John Richardson to G. Edward Griffin to Richardson's son, John, the story of Vitamin B17, or laetrile, is bringing the knowledge of how to fight cancer God's way to the world. John joins me in this information-packed episode as he tells how his apricot seed business is the direct result of his father's treating patients for many years with Vitamin B17. Don't miss this and be sure to check out his site: https://rncstore.com/TIM and use promo code TIM to get 10% off!
