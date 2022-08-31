Check out the frightening levels of non-ionizing radiation being emitted from electric cars

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Mirror. SourceCheck out the FRIGHTENING levels of non-ionizing radiation being emitted from electric cars https://rumble.com/v1i3v0h-check-out-the-frightening-levels-of-non-ionizing-radiation-being-emitted-fr.html
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