EP 2735-6PM MARXIST LAWFARE IN ACTION: DC ATTY GENERAL FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST PROUD BOYS & OATHKEEPERS 

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During a press conference announcing the lawsuit, Racine compared the protest to the terrorist attack on September 11. “The images of that shameful and contemptible day can never be erased,” Racine said at a press conference announcing the lawsuit. “It was like 9-11, a planned terrorist attack, but this time, our own citizens were hell bent on destroying the freedoms and ideals on which our country was founded, and continues to aspire to achieve.”
https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19558
Special Guest: John Eastman Senior Fellow, The Claremont Institute (President Trump’s Constitutional Attorney.) Dr. John Eastman was the Henry Salvatori Professor and former Dean at Chapman University Fowler School of Law. He is a Senior Fellow at the Claremont Institute and the founding director of the Institute’s Center for Constitutional Jurisprudence, on whose behalf he has participated in more than 200 cases of constitutional significance before the Supreme Court of the United States.
Twitter: @DrJohnEastman Parler: @JohnEastman Web: https://www.claremont.org/scholar-bio/john-c-eastman/
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