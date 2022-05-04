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These Catholic priests need your help! Life after being canceled by your bishop
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90 views • May 04, 2022
The Coalition for Canceled Priests has launched a fundraising campaign to secure a retreat center in Northwest Indiana for priests who have been sidelined by their bishops. The 61-acre property, at one time the Franciscan Lourdes Friary, would act as a place of refuge for clergy. It would also serve as a liturgical hub for nearby laity.
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Click here to support our priests: https://www.canceledpriests.org/priestshome/
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