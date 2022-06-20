China’s warning relations with U.S. in jeopardy

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RT.Mishandling the Taiwan situation and threatening China’s national unity will have a detrimental impact on relations between Beijing and Washington. That’s the warning from Chinese officials to their U.S. counterparts following a face-to-face meeting in Luxembourg, the first ever between U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and China’s Defense Minister Wei Fenghe.
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