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Corona Investigative Committee interviews Avital Livny from Israel
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
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(Oct 22, 2021) From ‘Session 75’ of the Corona Investigative Committee with German Lawyers Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer, along with Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg. Avital Livny founded the "The Testimonies Project" which was created to provide a platform for those in Israel who have been COVID “vaccine” injured, so they can have their voices heard. It’s unbelievable how totalitarian the modern state of Israel has become! In the end, the committee concludes that all freedom loving and pro-humanity people around the world have to somehow 'disconnect' (perhaps like the Amish and Orthodox Jews have) from the horrific global mega-corporations and NGOs who are working in concert to enslave us.


Corona Investigative Committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/sitzungen
Corona Investigative Committee 'Session 75': https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Session-75-A-Thousand-Bars-And-No-World-Beyond:5

The Testimonies Project: https://www.vaxtestimonies.org/en/


Keywords
vaccinescurrent eventsisraelvaccine mandatescovidreiner fuellmich
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