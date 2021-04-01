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Will the Roman Empire Be Revived?
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10 views • April 01, 2021
Welcome to The Berean Call podcast. I’m T. A. McMahon, TBC’s Executive Director. We’re currently re-airing a discussion I had with Dave Hunt in 2003 featuring his book Countdown to the Second Coming.
In this episode Dave addresses the Bible prophecy regarding the revived Roman Empire, an event that seemed impossible given the dominance of worldwide Communism. Yet it was through the involvement of Pope John Paul II, President Ronald Reagan, and Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev that the Berlin Wall came down and communism began to break up.
Dave relates the significance of that historic event in opening the way for the coming kingdom of the Antichrist, which will take place after the church is caught up to heaven in the Rapture. The Antichrist, who will be empowered by Satan, will then rule over and be worshiped by the entire world.
That discussion and more are just ahead.
More about End Times: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/end_times
More about Prophecy: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/prophecy
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
In this episode Dave addresses the Bible prophecy regarding the revived Roman Empire, an event that seemed impossible given the dominance of worldwide Communism. Yet it was through the involvement of Pope John Paul II, President Ronald Reagan, and Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev that the Berlin Wall came down and communism began to break up.
Dave relates the significance of that historic event in opening the way for the coming kingdom of the Antichrist, which will take place after the church is caught up to heaven in the Rapture. The Antichrist, who will be empowered by Satan, will then rule over and be worshiped by the entire world.
That discussion and more are just ahead.
More about End Times: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/end_times
More about Prophecy: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/prophecy
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
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