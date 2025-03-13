LESS THAN ZERO FREE SPEECH ☭ IN BIG MIKE'S PODCAST COMMENT SECTION

Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives - 🔥🚨BREAKING NEWS: Michele Obama might be forced to turn comments off her new podcast episode after being ‘brutally trolled’ with remarks alluding to her being a man on YouTube on the launch episode of her new podcast IMO with her brother Craig Robinson.





Nearly all of the comments are jabs at the former First Lady who has amassed 14k views in 15 hours with a multi-million dollar marketing push when you consider the platforms that mentioned her show.





Some of comments:





“Just two down to earth brothers chopping it up” “Shout out big Mike!” “When two black men are talking, I sit down and listen.” “Whats up dudes !!”





Source: https://x.com/dom_lucre/status/1900005050967023697





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9nbdba [thanks to https://www.thelist.com/1613398/tragic-truth-about-michelle-obama-brother-craig-robinson/ https://247sports.com/college/west-virginia/board/103782/Contents/trump-vs-obama--147126398/?page=2 and http://nymag.com/thecut/2013/09/16-celeb-palm-readings-annotated-and-explained/slideshow/2013/09/13/reading_celebritypalmsrihannaobamakanyekim/palmistry-michelle-obama/





I’m immediately regretting my decision…





Big Mike:

You and me we were physically close growing up.





Brother:

Remember when we use to share a bedroom?





Big Mike:

Of course, that was our life growing up. Uhmmmm eh, we shared the same room until high school. Our house was two bedrooms, right?





Brother:

No, it was one bedroom.





Big Mike:

Well… that little offshoot bedroom mom and dad stayed in… um you would consider that a bedroom.





Brother:

The room we were in was the living room… which was the dining room.





Big Mike:

Huh… ok…





🤣🤣🤣 sounds like they couldn’t get their stories straight.





https://x.com/MJTruthUltra/status/1899991550974976229





https://nymag.com/intelligencer/article/michelle-obama-divorce-new-podcast.html





https://www.thewrap.com/michelle-obama-new-podcast-youtube-performance/