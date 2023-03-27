White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0107 - Brandy Littrell - Police press conference

Brandy, who had been working as a Lyft driver for 5 years, picked up Magee, who said he needed to pick up his friend so they could then both go to work. After arriving at the first destination and going into a nearby apartment complex, Magee returned alone. He then pulled a gun on Brandy and demanded her keys, phone, watch, and debit cards, before forcing her into the back seat.





Magee then started driving erratically, as he asked her questions about her bank account and what she had in her house. He then pulled up to an apartment complex and made her walk through the woods about a quarter mile, then told her to get on her knees. He then shot her seven times, with one shot hitting her in the thigh, and another hitting her in the back of the neck, before leaving her to die. Brandy opened her eyes 10 minutes later and Magee was gone. She managed to get to the apartment complex where someone called for help.