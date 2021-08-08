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TASA - Aug 03, 2021 - 16) Building the Blue Dot Bilateral Banking System - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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1 view • August 08, 2021
Q: We are moving on to Banking stuff. Is it a matter of time before for the States and the people to open accounts in the De Jure bank? 1) the Global Family Bank which is a Trade bank, 2) the Global Family Bank of Commerce which is commercial bank, 3) the American States National Bank which is a Trade Bank that have a child bank branch which commercial bank is attached. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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