X22 REPORT Ep. 2945a - Elon Warns That If The Fed Raises Rates They Are To Blame For The Economy Collapsing
110 views
GalacticStorm
Published 17 hours ago |
X22 REPORT  Financial News  Ep. 2945a -Dec 11, 2022

Elon Warns That If The Fed Raises Rates They Are To Blame For The Economy CollapsingThe [WEF] is moving forward with their plan, as they do it is going to backfire on them. John Kerry wants the American taxpayer to pay for other countries climate. Elon comes out and points the finger at the Fed.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site.

Keywords
politicsdigital currencycentral bankweffed reservegreat resetbiden adminx22 financial report

