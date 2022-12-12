X22 REPORT Ep. 2945a - Elon Warns That If The Fed Raises Rates They Are To Blame For The Economy Collapsing

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2945a -Dec 11, 2022
Elon Warns That If The Fed Raises Rates They Are To Blame For The Economy CollapsingThe [WEF] is moving forward with their plan, as they do it is going to backfire on them. John Kerry wants the American taxpayer to pay for other countries climate. Elon comes out and points the finger at the Fed.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
