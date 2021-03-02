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ANTHONY PATCH’S WARNING 2014
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770 views • March 02, 2021
In an interview with Anthony Patch that took place in January of 2014, he warned us of a virus and a 3rd strand DNA that would be placed in the vaccine.
Σε μια συνέντευξη με τον Anthony Patch που πραγματοποιήθηκε τον Ιανουάριο του 2014, μας προειδοποίησε για έναν ιό και ένα DNA τρίτου κλώνου που θα τοποθετηθεί στο εμβόλιο.
Σε μια συνέντευξη με τον Anthony Patch που πραγματοποιήθηκε τον Ιανουάριο του 2014, μας προειδοποίησε για έναν ιό και ένα DNA τρίτου κλώνου που θα τοποθετηθεί στο εμβόλιο.
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