Matthew Brooker Bids Farewell to Hong Kong, His Home for Three Decades

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https://gnews.org/post/pgzi5f04
Matthew Brooker bid farewell to Hong Kong, his Home for three decades, near the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover to the Chinese Communist Party