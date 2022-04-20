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SAVE INFOWARS! HERE'S WHY YOU SHOULD
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130 views • April 20, 2022
My story is far from the only one, and Infowars honestly saves lives, but they're about to go under. Save them by following the link here; https://www.infowars2022.com/
If you're not convinced by my story alone, then see countless more of them in my documentary, Democide by Design, right here; https://rumble.com/vttnyc-demoicide-by-design-a-konspiracy-documentary-final-version.html
And if you wanna support an author who's being penalized for speaking out, then buy my book, Heart of a Hunter, here; https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09M7KHPW2?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860
Don't comment with Jew-reptoid propaganda, especially if you're only commenting on the video title without bothering to listen to my points. Don't lecture me on your theories, because I've heard it all before, and I am frankly tired of shooting them down. I don't care. Support or don't.
But it's never been more important than it is right now.
EDIT; I meant ventilator when I said respirator, my bad
If you're not convinced by my story alone, then see countless more of them in my documentary, Democide by Design, right here; https://rumble.com/vttnyc-demoicide-by-design-a-konspiracy-documentary-final-version.html
And if you wanna support an author who's being penalized for speaking out, then buy my book, Heart of a Hunter, here; https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09M7KHPW2?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860
Don't comment with Jew-reptoid propaganda, especially if you're only commenting on the video title without bothering to listen to my points. Don't lecture me on your theories, because I've heard it all before, and I am frankly tired of shooting them down. I don't care. Support or don't.
But it's never been more important than it is right now.
EDIT; I meant ventilator when I said respirator, my bad
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