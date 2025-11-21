AA_IB_495_American’s_New_Tammy_Faye_Bakker

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tonight I will delve into the inconsistencies associated with the Charlie Kirk assassination, most notably his wife Erika Kirk. I will also discuss America’s theme of humiliation rituals within the cult of celebrity and how this connects to symbols, rituals, and sacrifice.
#HumiliationRitual #CandaceOwens #CharlieKrik #ErikaKirk #China #Mao #Trump#Time #Life #Thought #Introspection #Existential #Meaning #AnomicAge #JohnAge
